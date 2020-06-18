2324 Scholarship

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Upscale Condo located at Avenue 1 One complex. Bright 2 Bedroom suites with designer style granite countertop kitchen. Hardwood flooring at the entry door and throughout the kitchen floor. The unit also includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Great amenities include the Clubhouse, Gym, swimming pool, Spa, Basketball court, and Business center. The Onsite manager is available during the day with security patrol. This is a quiet gated community with 2 reserved parking spaces that are close to UCI, 405 Freeway, Park Place Shopping center, and Newport Fashion Island.