Irvine, CA
2324 Scholarship
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:01 AM

2324 Scholarship

2324 Scholarship · (949) 228-3468
Location

2324 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Upscale Condo located at Avenue 1 One complex. Bright 2 Bedroom suites with designer style granite countertop kitchen. Hardwood flooring at the entry door and throughout the kitchen floor. The unit also includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Great amenities include the Clubhouse, Gym, swimming pool, Spa, Basketball court, and Business center. The Onsite manager is available during the day with security patrol. This is a quiet gated community with 2 reserved parking spaces that are close to UCI, 405 Freeway, Park Place Shopping center, and Newport Fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Scholarship have any available units?
2324 Scholarship has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2324 Scholarship have?
Some of 2324 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2324 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Scholarship does offer parking.
Does 2324 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2324 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2324 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2324 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
