232 Tall Oak

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION in quiet, interior tract street with incredible natural lighting due to the orientation in Upscale Quail Hill featuring three full bedrooms PLUS office niche (with built-in desk), three and one-half baths and 2-car direct access garage. Fully detached home with first floor bedroom and bath! All NEW paint and NEW carpet plus elegant/light-colored laminate wood flooring, mirrored wardrobes, dual view fireplace, and two sun-splashed balconies! Large and open kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters and sit-up bar, built-in microwave, and dry-goods pantry. Just steps to one of three Quail Hill resort style pools, picnic areas, and private tennis! Also, walk to acclaimed Alderwood Basics Elementary and of course Quail Hill's upscale dining!