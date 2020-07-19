All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

232 Tall Oak

232 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Location

232 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION in quiet, interior tract street with incredible natural lighting due to the orientation in Upscale Quail Hill featuring three full bedrooms PLUS office niche (with built-in desk), three and one-half baths and 2-car direct access garage. Fully detached home with first floor bedroom and bath! All NEW paint and NEW carpet plus elegant/light-colored laminate wood flooring, mirrored wardrobes, dual view fireplace, and two sun-splashed balconies! Large and open kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters and sit-up bar, built-in microwave, and dry-goods pantry. Just steps to one of three Quail Hill resort style pools, picnic areas, and private tennis! Also, walk to acclaimed Alderwood Basics Elementary and of course Quail Hill's upscale dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Tall Oak have any available units?
232 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 232 Tall Oak have?
Some of 232 Tall Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 232 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
232 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 232 Tall Oak is not pet friendly.
Does 232 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 232 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 232 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Tall Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 232 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 232 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 232 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Tall Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
