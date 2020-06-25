All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

2316 Watermarke Place

2316 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
Located in the luxurious designed watermarke community. This prestigious home is within the modern and a perfect blend of urban living. The exclusive home has an open floor plan, breathtaking city views, granite counter tops in the kitchen & bath, natural light, crown molding, custom paint colors and a master suite with ceiling fan, complete walk-in closet & organizers. The floor plan flows itself to perfect entertaining. The living room opens to an outdoor balcony with a storage area and views of the beautiful grand entrance. The home is perfect for fun dining , a quiet moment or enjoying your favorite beverage. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter, eating bar, plenty of cabinets and includes a laundry area complete with washer/dryer. Resort style amenities include a friendly concierge staff, state of the art clubhouse, 36 seat movie theater, libraly, billiard room, business center and game room. 24 hour fitness center, 3 pools, 4 spas, a covered basketball court, children's playground and 3 tennis courts. Located minutes from Newport Beach, UCI, world class shopping to Fashion Island, and South Coast Plaza and the best restaurant and Beach in Orange county. Fwy close 73, 55, 405. Everything you want is right here waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2316 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2316 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2316 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2316 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 2316 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2316 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2316 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2316 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
