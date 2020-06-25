2316 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym game room playground pool pool table media room tennis court

Located in the luxurious designed watermarke community. This prestigious home is within the modern and a perfect blend of urban living. The exclusive home has an open floor plan, breathtaking city views, granite counter tops in the kitchen & bath, natural light, crown molding, custom paint colors and a master suite with ceiling fan, complete walk-in closet & organizers. The floor plan flows itself to perfect entertaining. The living room opens to an outdoor balcony with a storage area and views of the beautiful grand entrance. The home is perfect for fun dining , a quiet moment or enjoying your favorite beverage. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter, eating bar, plenty of cabinets and includes a laundry area complete with washer/dryer. Resort style amenities include a friendly concierge staff, state of the art clubhouse, 36 seat movie theater, libraly, billiard room, business center and game room. 24 hour fitness center, 3 pools, 4 spas, a covered basketball court, children's playground and 3 tennis courts. Located minutes from Newport Beach, UCI, world class shopping to Fashion Island, and South Coast Plaza and the best restaurant and Beach in Orange county. Fwy close 73, 55, 405. Everything you want is right here waiting for you.