231 Huntington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

231 Huntington

231 Huntington · No Longer Available
Location

231 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Extremely gorgeous and very private spacious end unit with nobody above or below, you never need to worry about your neighbors. Immediately above the garage, this property provides ease of parking. A lofty attitude permeates the living space, a decorator's delight, with bay-windowed dining room, elongated kitchen and semi-formal living room with secondary bedroom extending off-center across from its own bathroom. The master bedroom suite is secluded and spacious with a large walk-in closet. The huge airy windows fill the home with natural light. Recently remodeled kitchen, new air conditioner, new water heater, new furnace, new shutters, newly tinted windows, new refrigerator, new garbage disposal, new microwave, and brand new stacked washer & dryer are inside unit. The whole house is going to have brand new wood flooring and tiles. There is huge storage place in the garage. And a separate storage room down the unit. The community offers two different pool areas with spas and an abundance of greenbelt areas for your enjoyment. The complex is strategically situated in a great neighborhood with walking distance to award winning schools. Just minutes of driving from shopping & freeways. Plenty of guest parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Huntington have any available units?
231 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 231 Huntington have?
Some of 231 Huntington's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
231 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Huntington pet-friendly?
No, 231 Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 231 Huntington offer parking?
Yes, 231 Huntington offers parking.
Does 231 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Huntington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Huntington have a pool?
Yes, 231 Huntington has a pool.
Does 231 Huntington have accessible units?
No, 231 Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Huntington has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 Huntington has units with air conditioning.
