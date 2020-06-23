231 Huntington

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Extremely gorgeous and very private spacious end unit with nobody above or below, you never need to worry about your neighbors. Immediately above the garage, this property provides ease of parking. A lofty attitude permeates the living space, a decorator's delight, with bay-windowed dining room, elongated kitchen and semi-formal living room with secondary bedroom extending off-center across from its own bathroom. The master bedroom suite is secluded and spacious with a large walk-in closet. The huge airy windows fill the home with natural light. Recently remodeled kitchen, new air conditioner, new water heater, new furnace, new shutters, newly tinted windows, new refrigerator, new garbage disposal, new microwave, and brand new stacked washer & dryer are inside unit. The whole house is going to have brand new wood flooring and tiles. There is huge storage place in the garage. And a separate storage room down the unit. The community offers two different pool areas with spas and an abundance of greenbelt areas for your enjoyment. The complex is strategically situated in a great neighborhood with walking distance to award winning schools. Just minutes of driving from shopping & freeways. Plenty of guest parking spaces.