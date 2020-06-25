230 Tall Oak

Amenities
**Quail Hill Highly upgraded Home***Detached 2 story home*** 3 Beds plus enclosed DEN*** upgraded Refrigerator, Samsung Newer Washer and Dryer are included!*** Carpet installed on 2018, New Epoxy flooring in the garage 2018.***Inside tract location with great curb appeal and only one adjacent neighbor. Upgrades include Hardwood floors, fireplace, Plantation Shutters and solid granite extended width counters, faucets, stainless steel sink, cabinetry*** Private master bath with shower enclosure, dual vanities and separate tub*** Resort style amenities including Jr. Olympic pool, Fitness center, clubhouse, Tennis courts and Walking trail*** Outstanding Irvine school District : University High, RSJ Middle, Alderwood Elemantary and Easy to access Freeways***