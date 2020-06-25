All apartments in Irvine
230 Tall Oak
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:05 PM

230 Tall Oak

230 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Location

230 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**Quail Hill Highly upgraded Home***Detached 2 story home*** 3 Beds plus enclosed DEN*** upgraded Refrigerator, Samsung Newer Washer and Dryer are included!*** Carpet installed on 2018, New Epoxy flooring in the garage 2018.***Inside tract location with great curb appeal and only one adjacent neighbor. Upgrades include Hardwood floors, fireplace, Plantation Shutters and solid granite extended width counters, faucets, stainless steel sink, cabinetry*** Private master bath with shower enclosure, dual vanities and separate tub*** Resort style amenities including Jr. Olympic pool, Fitness center, clubhouse, Tennis courts and Walking trail*** Outstanding Irvine school District : University High, RSJ Middle, Alderwood Elemantary and Easy to access Freeways***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Tall Oak have any available units?
230 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 230 Tall Oak have?
Some of 230 Tall Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
230 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 230 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 230 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 230 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 230 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Tall Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 230 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 230 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 230 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Tall Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
