230 Tall Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

**Quail Hill Highly upgraded Home***Detached 2 story home*** 3 Beds plus enclosed DEN*** upgraded Refrigerator, Samsung Newer Washer and Dryer are included!*** Carpet installed on 2018, New Epoxy flooring in the garage 2018.***Inside tract location with great curb appeal and only one adjacent neighbor. Upgrades include Hardwood floors, fireplace, Plantation Shutters and solid granite extended width counters, faucets, stainless steel sink, cabinetry*** Private master bath with shower enclosure, dual vanities and separate tub*** Resort style amenities including Jr. Olympic pool, Fitness center, clubhouse, Tennis courts and Walking trail*** Outstanding Irvine school District : University High, RSJ Middle, Alderwood Elemantary and Easy to access Freeways***