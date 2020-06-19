23 Prickly Pear

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Excellent location on a QUIET CUL-DE-SAC in Portola Springs. This detached home designed by Van Dale, offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car garage with 2044 sq ft of living space. One bedroom and full bath are downstairs. Spacious master bedroom with very large dual walk-in closet. Upgraded master bathroom with dual vanities, tub and walk-in shower. Entry is facing East with plenty of windows to let in natural lighting. Wide open living room with sliding door leading to a LARGE paved backyard. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a center island. The home is upgraded throughout with beautiful neutral stone tile floor downstairs and upgraded carpet upstairs and crown molding. Highly rated schools, rated 10 and all the community amenities are within walking distance like the resort style pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, club house, walking trials and more. Video Available upon request. Available for Move-in August 1st.