Irvine, CA
23 Prickly Pear
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

23 Prickly Pear

23 Prickly Pear · (714) 253-2883
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23 Prickly Pear, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Excellent location on a QUIET CUL-DE-SAC in Portola Springs. This detached home designed by Van Dale, offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car garage with 2044 sq ft of living space. One bedroom and full bath are downstairs. Spacious master bedroom with very large dual walk-in closet. Upgraded master bathroom with dual vanities, tub and walk-in shower. Entry is facing East with plenty of windows to let in natural lighting. Wide open living room with sliding door leading to a LARGE paved backyard. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a center island. The home is upgraded throughout with beautiful neutral stone tile floor downstairs and upgraded carpet upstairs and crown molding. Highly rated schools, rated 10 and all the community amenities are within walking distance like the resort style pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, club house, walking trials and more. Video Available upon request. Available for Move-in August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Prickly Pear have any available units?
23 Prickly Pear has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Prickly Pear have?
Some of 23 Prickly Pear's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Prickly Pear currently offering any rent specials?
23 Prickly Pear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Prickly Pear pet-friendly?
No, 23 Prickly Pear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Prickly Pear offer parking?
Yes, 23 Prickly Pear does offer parking.
Does 23 Prickly Pear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Prickly Pear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Prickly Pear have a pool?
Yes, 23 Prickly Pear has a pool.
Does 23 Prickly Pear have accessible units?
No, 23 Prickly Pear does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Prickly Pear have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Prickly Pear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Prickly Pear have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Prickly Pear does not have units with air conditioning.
