23 Morning Star

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Nice and bright open floor plan: 2 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car direct access extra deep garage, end unit with only 1 common wall in a serene setting of Turtle rock. Great location by big circular green belt towards the end of the tract. Spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings and cozy marble fire place; upgraded laminate floors throughout and tile in both baths. Roomy master suite with 2 big mirror closets, frame-less shower enclosure, recess lighting, oval roman bathtub and upgraded sky light. Second bedroom with mirror closet, blinds and double door entry. Kitchen looks out to great spacious patio and nice grassy green belt. It comes with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Very private and quiet yet close to community pool/spa and TR Community Center and tennis courts, park, volley ball and tot lot. This tract offers 2 pools and spas. It is conveniently located and close to renowned University High School, Bonita Canyon Elementary School and UCI. Just minutes from Fashion Island, Laguna Beach, Irvine Spectrum and Bommer Canyon hiking trails. Please contact Margaret at 949-680-0222 for showing or any further questions.