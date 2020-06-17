All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 23 Morning Star.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
23 Morning Star
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

23 Morning Star

23 Morning Star · (949) 680-0222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23 Morning Star, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nice and bright open floor plan: 2 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car direct access extra deep garage, end unit with only 1 common wall in a serene setting of Turtle rock. Great location by big circular green belt towards the end of the tract. Spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings and cozy marble fire place; upgraded laminate floors throughout and tile in both baths. Roomy master suite with 2 big mirror closets, frame-less shower enclosure, recess lighting, oval roman bathtub and upgraded sky light. Second bedroom with mirror closet, blinds and double door entry. Kitchen looks out to great spacious patio and nice grassy green belt. It comes with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Very private and quiet yet close to community pool/spa and TR Community Center and tennis courts, park, volley ball and tot lot. This tract offers 2 pools and spas. It is conveniently located and close to renowned University High School, Bonita Canyon Elementary School and UCI. Just minutes from Fashion Island, Laguna Beach, Irvine Spectrum and Bommer Canyon hiking trails. Please contact Margaret at 949-680-0222 for showing or any further questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Morning Star have any available units?
23 Morning Star has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Morning Star have?
Some of 23 Morning Star's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Morning Star currently offering any rent specials?
23 Morning Star isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Morning Star pet-friendly?
No, 23 Morning Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Morning Star offer parking?
Yes, 23 Morning Star does offer parking.
Does 23 Morning Star have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Morning Star offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Morning Star have a pool?
Yes, 23 Morning Star has a pool.
Does 23 Morning Star have accessible units?
No, 23 Morning Star does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Morning Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Morning Star has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Morning Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Morning Star does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 Morning Star?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity