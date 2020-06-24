Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Call Barbara Waldowski 949-307-6220 GORGEOUS HOME with UPGRADED KITCHEN and SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. Fantastic Corner Lot Treebelt Home south of Castle Park in a beautiful community of NORTHWOOD. Across from Brywood School in NW School District. This beautifully maintained home is a five bedroom and three bath home with a three car garage and tons of storage. Enter to vaulted ceilings, a spacious living and full dining area. Both the master bedroom and family rooms have fireplaces The SPACIOUS master bathroom and LARGE walk-in closet are sure to be enjoyed. PLUS a First Floor bedroom and bathroom. A beautiful kitchen, with plenty of storage, beautiful appliances and the indoor laundry make this a family home like no other. A home as loved and maintained as this does not come around too often. MANY UPGRADES. AN EXTREMELY WELL KEPT HOME.