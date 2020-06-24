All apartments in Irvine
23 Lee
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:15 PM

23 Lee

23 Lee · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23 Lee, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Barbara Waldowski 949-307-6220 GORGEOUS HOME with UPGRADED KITCHEN and SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. Fantastic Corner Lot Treebelt Home south of Castle Park in a beautiful community of NORTHWOOD. Across from Brywood School in NW School District. This beautifully maintained home is a five bedroom and three bath home with a three car garage and tons of storage. Enter to vaulted ceilings, a spacious living and full dining area. Both the master bedroom and family rooms have fireplaces The SPACIOUS master bathroom and LARGE walk-in closet are sure to be enjoyed. PLUS a First Floor bedroom and bathroom. A beautiful kitchen, with plenty of storage, beautiful appliances and the indoor laundry make this a family home like no other. A home as loved and maintained as this does not come around too often. MANY UPGRADES. AN EXTREMELY WELL KEPT HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Lee have any available units?
23 Lee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Lee have?
Some of 23 Lee's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Lee currently offering any rent specials?
23 Lee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Lee pet-friendly?
No, 23 Lee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Lee offer parking?
Yes, 23 Lee offers parking.
Does 23 Lee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Lee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Lee have a pool?
No, 23 Lee does not have a pool.
Does 23 Lee have accessible units?
No, 23 Lee does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Lee have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Lee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Lee have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Lee does not have units with air conditioning.
