Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

23 Ericson Aisle

23 Ericson Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

23 Ericson Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One of the best interior location in the highly sought after community of Northwood Villas with no one above or below. This quiet and spacious corner carriage unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 1,279sf of living space all on the second level. This condo offers an abundance of natural sunlight with high ceilings in the family room and master bedroom. There is a large balcony for gatherings right off the family room. All wood floors throughout and tile in bathrooms, recessed lighting, and plantation shutters. The kitchen is open to the great room with granite countertops and perfect for entertaining. The large master bedroom has plenty of closet space with mirrored closet doors and a separate walk-in closet. The en suite master bathroom has dual sinks and a step-in tub with shower. The secondary bedroom and bathroom are located off the hallway. A Nest thermostat and a new Air Conditioning unit were recently installed. There is a one car attached garage with direct access and another one car garage just right around the corner. Community HOA features a pool, spa, and clubhouse. Conveniently located close to parks, award winning schools, Starbucks, Albertsons, restaurants, I-5/I-405 freeways, and the beautiful Jeffrey Open Space Trail for walking, running, and biking. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Sorry, NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Ericson Aisle have any available units?
23 Ericson Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Ericson Aisle have?
Some of 23 Ericson Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Ericson Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
23 Ericson Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Ericson Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 23 Ericson Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Ericson Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 23 Ericson Aisle offers parking.
Does 23 Ericson Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Ericson Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Ericson Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 23 Ericson Aisle has a pool.
Does 23 Ericson Aisle have accessible units?
No, 23 Ericson Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Ericson Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Ericson Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Ericson Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Ericson Aisle has units with air conditioning.
