23 Ericson Aisle

One of the best interior location in the highly sought after community of Northwood Villas with no one above or below. This quiet and spacious corner carriage unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 1,279sf of living space all on the second level. This condo offers an abundance of natural sunlight with high ceilings in the family room and master bedroom. There is a large balcony for gatherings right off the family room. All wood floors throughout and tile in bathrooms, recessed lighting, and plantation shutters. The kitchen is open to the great room with granite countertops and perfect for entertaining. The large master bedroom has plenty of closet space with mirrored closet doors and a separate walk-in closet. The en suite master bathroom has dual sinks and a step-in tub with shower. The secondary bedroom and bathroom are located off the hallway. A Nest thermostat and a new Air Conditioning unit were recently installed. There is a one car attached garage with direct access and another one car garage just right around the corner. Community HOA features a pool, spa, and clubhouse. Conveniently located close to parks, award winning schools, Starbucks, Albertsons, restaurants, I-5/I-405 freeways, and the beautiful Jeffrey Open Space Trail for walking, running, and biking. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Sorry, NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS.