All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 23 Bradford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
23 Bradford
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

23 Bradford

23 Bradford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23 Bradford, Irvine, CA 92602

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Highly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, situated behind the gated community of Sheridan in West Irvine. This home has it all! Beautifully upgraded wood flooring throughout an open floor plan. Designer touches throughout. Quartz countertops with designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters and a separate dining area and living space. Entertain in your spacious patio. Close to AWARD winning schools, Myford Elementary, Pioneer Middle School and Beckman High School. Walk to Citrus Ranch Park and shopping at Tustin Market Place. This property won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Bradford have any available units?
23 Bradford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Bradford have?
Some of 23 Bradford's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Bradford currently offering any rent specials?
23 Bradford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Bradford pet-friendly?
No, 23 Bradford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Bradford offer parking?
No, 23 Bradford does not offer parking.
Does 23 Bradford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Bradford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Bradford have a pool?
No, 23 Bradford does not have a pool.
Does 23 Bradford have accessible units?
No, 23 Bradford does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Bradford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Bradford has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Bradford have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Bradford does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology