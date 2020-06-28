23 Bradford

Amenities

Highly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, situated behind the gated community of Sheridan in West Irvine. This home has it all! Beautifully upgraded wood flooring throughout an open floor plan. Designer touches throughout. Quartz countertops with designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters and a separate dining area and living space. Entertain in your spacious patio. Close to AWARD winning schools, Myford Elementary, Pioneer Middle School and Beckman High School. Walk to Citrus Ranch Park and shopping at Tustin Market Place. This property won't last long.