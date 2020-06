Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Casa De Laguna cottage. Premium private location next to community courtyard. Relax under tree shades at the courtyard benches. Kitchen & bathrooms have been completely updated with granite countertops, fixtures, custom shower surround, custom color paint scheme, etc. Gorgeous wood flooring grace the entire home. 2 car attached garage with direct access into kitchen and huge backyard. Walk to community pool, spa and recreation center. Within 1/2 mile of Irvine Spectrum.