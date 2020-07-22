227 Stellar

Amenities

Captivating views, open concept living, and luxury elegance unite at The Great Park. Beautifully developed by LENNAR homes, this rare Obsidian residence 3 home is one of the ONLY units that has UNOBSTRUCTED city (Irvine Spectrum Views). With over 3,000 Sqft of open concept living space, the home features decadent interior elements with endless upgrades including Wolf & Sub Zero appliances, porcelain tile flooring, upgraded padded carpeting, designer backsplash, upgraded countertops, soft closing drawers/white shaker style cabinets, smart home thermostats, panel pocket doors and recess lighting throughout. In addition, the home offers DUAL master closets, a bonus entertainment room (Main Level), high end washer/dryers, a built in 240V/40 AMP electric car charger, solar panels and an elevator that provides access to each level. Entertain among sunsets and panoramic city/mountain views from the living room deck and bedrooms. Ample amount of parking is provided with a direct access garage and assigned car space directly outside of the home. Enjoy world class amenities exclusive to The Great Park residents. Parks, pools, barbecue, picnic areas, dog parks, sport court, and walking/biking trails throughout. The Great Park is home to the award winning Irvine Unified School District and minutes from the highly sought out Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum Center, Kaiser Permanente, John Wayne Airport, 5 FWY, 133 & 241 Toll Roads, and Irvine Metro Link Train Station.