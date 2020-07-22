All apartments in Irvine
227 Stellar

Location

227 Stellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Captivating views, open concept living, and luxury elegance unite at The Great Park. Beautifully developed by LENNAR homes, this rare Obsidian residence 3 home is one of the ONLY units that has UNOBSTRUCTED city (Irvine Spectrum Views). With over 3,000 Sqft of open concept living space, the home features decadent interior elements with endless upgrades including Wolf & Sub Zero appliances, porcelain tile flooring, upgraded padded carpeting, designer backsplash, upgraded countertops, soft closing drawers/white shaker style cabinets, smart home thermostats, panel pocket doors and recess lighting throughout. In addition, the home offers DUAL master closets, a bonus entertainment room (Main Level), high end washer/dryers, a built in 240V/40 AMP electric car charger, solar panels and an elevator that provides access to each level. Entertain among sunsets and panoramic city/mountain views from the living room deck and bedrooms. Ample amount of parking is provided with a direct access garage and assigned car space directly outside of the home. Enjoy world class amenities exclusive to The Great Park residents. Parks, pools, barbecue, picnic areas, dog parks, sport court, and walking/biking trails throughout. The Great Park is home to the award winning Irvine Unified School District and minutes from the highly sought out Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum Center, Kaiser Permanente, John Wayne Airport, 5 FWY, 133 & 241 Toll Roads, and Irvine Metro Link Train Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Stellar have any available units?
227 Stellar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 227 Stellar have?
Some of 227 Stellar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Stellar currently offering any rent specials?
227 Stellar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Stellar pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Stellar is pet friendly.
Does 227 Stellar offer parking?
Yes, 227 Stellar offers parking.
Does 227 Stellar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Stellar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Stellar have a pool?
Yes, 227 Stellar has a pool.
Does 227 Stellar have accessible units?
No, 227 Stellar does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Stellar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Stellar has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Stellar have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Stellar does not have units with air conditioning.
