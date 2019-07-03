227 Radial

Amenities

Desirable detached condo nestled in the vibrant community of Beacon Park. This open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walking distance to community park, treehouse and k-8th Irvine school. Chef's kitchen features elegant quartz countertops, stainless appliances with refrigerator, walk-in pantry and large island overlooking casual dining and generous great room and views of the enchanting patio. Spacious bedrooms and convenient upstairs laundry. Steps from the Great Park resort-style amenities including pool/spa, sports court, tot lots and much more. Easy access to fwy 5, 405 and toll roads. Convenient Woodbury Town Center near by with restaurants and stores. Fresh interior white paint, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.