Irvine, CA
227 Radial
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:54 PM

227 Radial

227 Radial · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

227 Radial, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Desirable detached condo nestled in the vibrant community of Beacon Park. This open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walking distance to community park, treehouse and k-8th Irvine school. Chef's kitchen features elegant quartz countertops, stainless appliances with refrigerator, walk-in pantry and large island overlooking casual dining and generous great room and views of the enchanting patio. Spacious bedrooms and convenient upstairs laundry. Steps from the Great Park resort-style amenities including pool/spa, sports court, tot lots and much more. Easy access to fwy 5, 405 and toll roads. Convenient Woodbury Town Center near by with restaurants and stores. Fresh interior white paint, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Radial have any available units?
227 Radial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 227 Radial have?
Some of 227 Radial's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Radial currently offering any rent specials?
227 Radial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Radial pet-friendly?
No, 227 Radial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 227 Radial offer parking?
No, 227 Radial does not offer parking.
Does 227 Radial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Radial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Radial have a pool?
Yes, 227 Radial has a pool.
Does 227 Radial have accessible units?
No, 227 Radial does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Radial have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Radial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Radial have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Radial does not have units with air conditioning.
