Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

226 Mayfair

226 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

226 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Condo in Stonegate's Santa Maria! Stunning single-level with two bedrooms, plus den, two baths, two-car attached garage and private balcony! Open and airy throughout with Cathedral Ceilings giving the home a loft-like feel, popular great room and convenient inside laundry (Washer/Dryer Included)! Spectacular oversized kitchen features solid granite counters, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included), built-in microwave, abundance of cabinets, and under-cabinet task lighting! Beautiful upgrades include crown molding, custom paint, neutral carpet, custom tiles and Plantation Shutters! Master suite features coffered ceiling ceiling and walk-in closet as well as master bath with dual sinks custom tile backsplash on counter and shower! Enjoy Stonegate's resort-style amenities and Irvine Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Mayfair have any available units?
226 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 226 Mayfair have?
Some of 226 Mayfair's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
226 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 226 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 226 Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 226 Mayfair offers parking.
Does 226 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Mayfair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Mayfair have a pool?
No, 226 Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 226 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 226 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Mayfair has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.
