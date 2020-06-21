2256 Scholarship

Amenities

Popular OPEN FLOOR-PLAN features 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. New Carpet in the living room and bedrooms and Hardwood flooring in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen boasts dark designer kitchen cabinets, black appliances and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. The fridge, washer & dryer are included. The kitchen looks onto the dining area & living room. The living room opens to the balcony. The master bedroom has a great WALK-IN CLOSET plus another closet with mirrored doors. The secondary bedroom has sliding glass doors leading to the balcony. There are granite counter-tops in the both bathrooms. There is a convenient INSIDE LAUNDRY AREA off the kitchen and awesome storage in the hallway. Trash room, with trash chutes. The Avenue One community has an Olympic-size pool, a spa, a large outdoor entertaining area, and a clubhouse which offers a full kitchen, a pool table and conference room. You will love the incredible fitness center & indoor basketball court. You have two parking spaces in the garage. Close access to San Joaquin Nature preserves and bike trails. Included: Trash & HOA dues.