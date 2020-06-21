All apartments in Irvine
2256 Scholarship
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:38 PM

2256 Scholarship

2256 Scholarship · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2256 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Popular OPEN FLOOR-PLAN features 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. New Carpet in the living room and bedrooms and Hardwood flooring in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen boasts dark designer kitchen cabinets, black appliances and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. The fridge, washer & dryer are included. The kitchen looks onto the dining area & living room. The living room opens to the balcony. The master bedroom has a great WALK-IN CLOSET plus another closet with mirrored doors. The secondary bedroom has sliding glass doors leading to the balcony. There are granite counter-tops in the both bathrooms. There is a convenient INSIDE LAUNDRY AREA off the kitchen and awesome storage in the hallway. Trash room, with trash chutes. The Avenue One community has an Olympic-size pool, a spa, a large outdoor entertaining area, and a clubhouse which offers a full kitchen, a pool table and conference room. You will love the incredible fitness center & indoor basketball court. You have two parking spaces in the garage. Close access to San Joaquin Nature preserves and bike trails. Included: Trash & HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 Scholarship have any available units?
2256 Scholarship has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2256 Scholarship have?
Some of 2256 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2256 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2256 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2256 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2256 Scholarship does offer parking.
Does 2256 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2256 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2256 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2256 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2256 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2256 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 2256 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2256 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
