2242 Nolita

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

This elegant Lennar's "Everything's Included" two bedroom and two bathroom brand new condo is your dream to call its home. It comes with open design great room that offers beautiful wood flooring, quartz island and direct access to spacious balcony that overlooks lush trees. Kitchen provides top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas cook top, built-in oven, huge refrigerator. Each bedroom offers a over-sizing full bathroom, walk-in closets and multitude of windows for exceptional light and sunshine. Entire unit is equipped with Amazon Alexa supported Smart Product that gives the super conveniences for modern living. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and AC; Two parking spaces; 24-hour security entry; The world class amenities at community include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 sqrt gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Diamond Jamboree Plaza, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport and University of California at Irvine are all minutes away.