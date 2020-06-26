All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

2242 Nolita

2242 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

2242 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This elegant Lennar's "Everything's Included" two bedroom and two bathroom brand new condo is your dream to call its home. It comes with open design great room that offers beautiful wood flooring, quartz island and direct access to spacious balcony that overlooks lush trees. Kitchen provides top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas cook top, built-in oven, huge refrigerator. Each bedroom offers a over-sizing full bathroom, walk-in closets and multitude of windows for exceptional light and sunshine. Entire unit is equipped with Amazon Alexa supported Smart Product that gives the super conveniences for modern living. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and AC; Two parking spaces; 24-hour security entry; The world class amenities at community include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 sqrt gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Diamond Jamboree Plaza, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport and University of California at Irvine are all minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Nolita have any available units?
2242 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2242 Nolita have?
Some of 2242 Nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2242 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2242 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Nolita offers parking.
Does 2242 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2242 Nolita has a pool.
Does 2242 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2242 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2242 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2242 Nolita has units with air conditioning.
