Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Awesome interior tract location with a nice courtyard view of the common area fountain from the Juliet balcony. Newer carpet recently installed on stairs. Interior custom colored walls just recently painted. All newer pergo wood flooring throughout the entire interior. Owner recently bought all new stainless steel appliances including fridge last year. Enter from first floor then up to a wonderful light bright & spacious living area with a great cozy fireplace with a view balcony. Great kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking a large living area with a good sized dining area. Work station with desk at top of staircase. 2 large master suites on each side of the home. Entire unit has been repiped. Washer and dryer included. Walk to park & Mariners Church. Long term lease ok with the owner. 2 car side by side attached garage.