All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2202 Scholarship.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2202 Scholarship
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:36 AM

2202 Scholarship

2202 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2202 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Gated community with 2 bedroom suite Luxury condo located at the Avenue One Complex. Great location located on the 2nd floor and next to the main club house. Very easy to find and convenient stairway access from the main entry. Elevator also nearby. Bright unit with natural lighting and balcony at super quiet location facing inner side of the community complex. 2 assigned parking spaces with guest parking available. Nearby UCI and shopping centers and close to freeway. Granite counter top throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Fully upgraded kitchen equipped with all appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Avenue One community offers state of Art amenities: pool, spa, fitness center, basketball court, clubhouse with lounge, conference room, and resort-style living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Scholarship have any available units?
2202 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2202 Scholarship have?
Some of 2202 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2202 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 2202 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2202 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2202 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2202 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology