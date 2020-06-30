2202 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse elevator gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Gated community with 2 bedroom suite Luxury condo located at the Avenue One Complex. Great location located on the 2nd floor and next to the main club house. Very easy to find and convenient stairway access from the main entry. Elevator also nearby. Bright unit with natural lighting and balcony at super quiet location facing inner side of the community complex. 2 assigned parking spaces with guest parking available. Nearby UCI and shopping centers and close to freeway. Granite counter top throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Fully upgraded kitchen equipped with all appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Avenue One community offers state of Art amenities: pool, spa, fitness center, basketball court, clubhouse with lounge, conference room, and resort-style living.