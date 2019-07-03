2201 Scholarship

Amenities

Come and see this sophisticated, furnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo unit located on Irvine Business Complex neighborhood in San, Jose, California.



This 782-square-foot unit comes with 2 assigned parking. This is the only unit in the condo building with a balcony situated in front of the pool and is built into the clubhouse. The nifty interior is furnished with hardwood floor, high ceilings, tiled bathroom, self-washing toilet, and fireplace. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave.



An installed A/C and heating serve as climate control in the house. There are also an in-unit washer and dryer for laundry convenience.



Exterior has a balcony, perfect for some much-needed R&R.



No pets allowed but still negotiable. No smoking allowed, too.



Other awesome community features: free use and access to the indoor basketball, Jacuzzi and swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, and BBQ station.



The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, and gas. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees (garbage, the maintenance of the pool and jacuzzi, and gardening).



Nearby parks: San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary, San Joaquin Freshwater Marsh Reserve, and Stanford Park.



Nearby Schools:

Turtle Rock Elementary School - 2.35 miles, 10/10

Westpark Elementary School - 1.49 miles, 9/10

Occs:chep/PCHS School - 1.7 miles, 5/10

University Park Elementary School - 1.8 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

178 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.1 mile

400 John Wayne Airport - Tustin Metrolink - 0.1 mile

59 Anaheim Irvine - 0.2 mile

472 Tustin Station - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5054526)