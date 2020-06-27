All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 22 Trailing Ivy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
22 Trailing Ivy
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:27 AM

22 Trailing Ivy

22 Trailing Ivy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22 Trailing Ivy, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gated community of Northwood Estates. $350,000 in upgrades. Located in a serene neighborhood on cul-de-sac street with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Elegant upgrades include leaded glass windows, custom archways, crown molding, window casings, designer shades, valences and drapery. Hardwood floors throughout and plush carpeting in BRs. Gourmet kitchen with granite, island, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, and upgraded cabinetry. 2 BR's share Jack & Jill BA and have closet built-ins. Downstairs BR currently being used as office and features a library and full BA. Spacious master with walk-in closet and highly upgraded master BA with dual vanities, separate tub/shower and gorgeous stone countertops. Finished loft includes cabinets, BA, wine fridge, perfect for family fun. Formal dining with French doors and opens to entertainers backyard with rock pool, spa, F/P, outdoor kitchen BBQ island. Attending Award Winning Irvine’s Top-Ranked Schools. Shopping&Dinning are Conveniently Located at Nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum and Market Place. Easy Access to 133 Freeway, John Wayne Airport 13mins|UCI 13mins|South Coast Plaza 15 mins|Laguna Beach 15mins. The pictures of the furniture is not included. The tenants are living there please give at lease 24 hours before showing. Landlord will keep the 3rd car garage as their storage. Please verify all info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Trailing Ivy have any available units?
22 Trailing Ivy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Trailing Ivy have?
Some of 22 Trailing Ivy's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Trailing Ivy currently offering any rent specials?
22 Trailing Ivy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Trailing Ivy pet-friendly?
No, 22 Trailing Ivy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Trailing Ivy offer parking?
Yes, 22 Trailing Ivy offers parking.
Does 22 Trailing Ivy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Trailing Ivy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Trailing Ivy have a pool?
Yes, 22 Trailing Ivy has a pool.
Does 22 Trailing Ivy have accessible units?
No, 22 Trailing Ivy does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Trailing Ivy have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Trailing Ivy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Trailing Ivy have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Trailing Ivy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology