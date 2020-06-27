22 Trailing Ivy

Amenities

Gated community of Northwood Estates. $350,000 in upgrades. Located in a serene neighborhood on cul-de-sac street with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Elegant upgrades include leaded glass windows, custom archways, crown molding, window casings, designer shades, valences and drapery. Hardwood floors throughout and plush carpeting in BRs. Gourmet kitchen with granite, island, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, and upgraded cabinetry. 2 BR's share Jack & Jill BA and have closet built-ins. Downstairs BR currently being used as office and features a library and full BA. Spacious master with walk-in closet and highly upgraded master BA with dual vanities, separate tub/shower and gorgeous stone countertops. Finished loft includes cabinets, BA, wine fridge, perfect for family fun. Formal dining with French doors and opens to entertainers backyard with rock pool, spa, F/P, outdoor kitchen BBQ island. Attending Award Winning Irvine’s Top-Ranked Schools. Shopping&Dinning are Conveniently Located at Nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum and Market Place. Easy Access to 133 Freeway, John Wayne Airport 13mins|UCI 13mins|South Coast Plaza 15 mins|Laguna Beach 15mins. The pictures of the furniture is not included. The tenants are living there please give at lease 24 hours before showing. Landlord will keep the 3rd car garage as their storage. Please verify all info