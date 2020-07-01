22 Roseville

Amenities

Fabulous 3 BD 2.5 BA Townhome in Northpark, Irvine - This highly desirable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom attached home in the prestigious guard gated Northpark community is now available to lease. One of the best locations in all of Irvine with easy access to plentiful shopping, dining & entertainment options in The Marketplace, easy access to freeways, community parks & swimming pool. Featuring a spacious living area with cozy fireplace, wood flooring, kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, recessed can lighting, fabulous master suite complete with high ceilings, dual bathroom vanities, separate shower & tub, bedrooms with plentiful closet space, interior laundry room, upgraded work area, 2 car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5687285)