All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 22 Pleasonton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
22 Pleasonton
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM

22 Pleasonton

22 Pleasonton · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22 Pleasonton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Detached single family residence in Northwood Classic at center location of the City of Irvine. Cathedral vaulted ceilings at entry and living room. Laminated and tile flooring though. Open kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included and new light panels. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with one walk-in closet and one wall-to-wall closet. Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in shower stall. Fresh flat walls painting and varnished cabinet doors & drawers. New mini-blinds and new vertical blind vanes in some windows and door. Ample backyard with overhead trellis. No neighbor behind. Two car attached garage with direct access. Walking distance to the HOA amenities: pool/spa, sports courts/playground. Close the library, parks, schools, shopping and Fwy-5 on/off ramp. Shows light and bright!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Pleasonton have any available units?
22 Pleasonton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Pleasonton have?
Some of 22 Pleasonton's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Pleasonton currently offering any rent specials?
22 Pleasonton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Pleasonton pet-friendly?
No, 22 Pleasonton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Pleasonton offer parking?
Yes, 22 Pleasonton offers parking.
Does 22 Pleasonton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Pleasonton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Pleasonton have a pool?
Yes, 22 Pleasonton has a pool.
Does 22 Pleasonton have accessible units?
No, 22 Pleasonton does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Pleasonton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Pleasonton has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Pleasonton have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Pleasonton does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology