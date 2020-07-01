22 Pleasonton

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Detached single family residence in Northwood Classic at center location of the City of Irvine. Cathedral vaulted ceilings at entry and living room. Laminated and tile flooring though. Open kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included and new light panels. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with one walk-in closet and one wall-to-wall closet. Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in shower stall. Fresh flat walls painting and varnished cabinet doors & drawers. New mini-blinds and new vertical blind vanes in some windows and door. Ample backyard with overhead trellis. No neighbor behind. Two car attached garage with direct access. Walking distance to the HOA amenities: pool/spa, sports courts/playground. Close the library, parks, schools, shopping and Fwy-5 on/off ramp. Shows light and bright!