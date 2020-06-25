22 Butterfield

Amenities

Pride of ownership is evident is the newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Offering elegant light grey wood laminate flooring, tile in the bathrooms, new carpet, new paint, new baseboards, completely new kitchen, quartz countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new furniture including a large grey section sofa sleeper, king-size bed in the master, two twin beds in one room, another twin bed in 3rd bedroom, and a queen-size bed in the 4th bedroom. Washer, dryer included. Community amenities include award-winning schools, 5 pools including a junior Olympic size pool, sports courts, tennis, racquetball, frisbee court, several parks, hiking and biking trails nearby. The shopping center is within walking distance with restaurants, fast food, banks, and grocery. 2 car attached garage. Close to EVERYTHING in Orange County.