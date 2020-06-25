All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

22 Butterfield

22 Butterfield · No Longer Available
Location

22 Butterfield, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Pride of ownership is evident is the newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Offering elegant light grey wood laminate flooring, tile in the bathrooms, new carpet, new paint, new baseboards, completely new kitchen, quartz countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new furniture including a large grey section sofa sleeper, king-size bed in the master, two twin beds in one room, another twin bed in 3rd bedroom, and a queen-size bed in the 4th bedroom. Washer, dryer included. Community amenities include award-winning schools, 5 pools including a junior Olympic size pool, sports courts, tennis, racquetball, frisbee court, several parks, hiking and biking trails nearby. The shopping center is within walking distance with restaurants, fast food, banks, and grocery. 2 car attached garage. Close to EVERYTHING in Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Butterfield have any available units?
22 Butterfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Butterfield have?
Some of 22 Butterfield's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Butterfield currently offering any rent specials?
22 Butterfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Butterfield pet-friendly?
No, 22 Butterfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Butterfield offer parking?
Yes, 22 Butterfield offers parking.
Does 22 Butterfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Butterfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Butterfield have a pool?
Yes, 22 Butterfield has a pool.
Does 22 Butterfield have accessible units?
No, 22 Butterfield does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Butterfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Butterfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Butterfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Butterfield does not have units with air conditioning.
