Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

218 Timberwood

218 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

218 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful town home located at the Gated Community in famous Northwood Point Irvine. great location very QUIET, away from the street. there are 2 bedroom 2.5 baths. two bedroom with enclosed bath. brand new painting through out house, newer laminate floor at the bedroom. living room with high ceiling designed with fireplace. individual dinning room next to kitchen.two bedroom with their owned bathroom. the washer ,dryer & refrigerator are included. two car garage attached to house. walking distance to pool, cross street is Canyon View Elementary School. the Northwood High School is near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Timberwood have any available units?
218 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 218 Timberwood have?
Some of 218 Timberwood's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
218 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 218 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 218 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 218 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 218 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Timberwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 218 Timberwood has a pool.
Does 218 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 218 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Timberwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.

