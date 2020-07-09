218 Timberwood

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful town home located at the Gated Community in famous Northwood Point Irvine. great location very QUIET, away from the street. there are 2 bedroom 2.5 baths. two bedroom with enclosed bath. brand new painting through out house, newer laminate floor at the bedroom. living room with high ceiling designed with fireplace. individual dinning room next to kitchen.two bedroom with their owned bathroom. the washer ,dryer & refrigerator are included. two car garage attached to house. walking distance to pool, cross street is Canyon View Elementary School. the Northwood High School is near by.