2176 Scholarship

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court conference room clubhouse gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to lease this GROUND LEVEL, END UNIT and PRIME LOCATION condo available NOW! Avenue One offers state-of-the-art, resort style living at its best and is very secure. This 1 BDRM, 1 BA home has been freshly painted and features handsome cabinetry, recessed lighting, granite counter tops and all appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Easy to maintain laminate floors and small balcony off the living room. A large updated bath including shower and tub. Dual glazed energy-efficient windows and you can easily control your home temperature remotely and save on energy costs with the NEST Smart Learning Wi-Fi programmable Thermostat. Perfect place to call home for the busy executive, bachelor or bachelorette. The home also has an assigned parking space. You're just a couple of steps away from enjoying the association amenities, which include luxury lounge, resort-style pool, spa, BBQ, picnic table areas, Boccie ball court, Fitness Center with showers, putting green, indoor basketball court, and professional conference room. Close to the Park Place Center with restaurants and shopping, UCI, John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, the San Joaquin Nature Preserve and Saddleback Church. You're also just minutes away from the Irvine Spectrum. Owner is open to a long-term lease with good credit. Renters insurance will be required. Tenant pays for: Electric, Gas, Water & Cable. 1 year min lease.