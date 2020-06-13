All apartments in Irvine
2176 Scholarship

Location

2176 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to lease this GROUND LEVEL, END UNIT and PRIME LOCATION condo available NOW! Avenue One offers state-of-the-art, resort style living at its best and is very secure. This 1 BDRM, 1 BA home has been freshly painted and features handsome cabinetry, recessed lighting, granite counter tops and all appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Easy to maintain laminate floors and small balcony off the living room. A large updated bath including shower and tub. Dual glazed energy-efficient windows and you can easily control your home temperature remotely and save on energy costs with the NEST Smart Learning Wi-Fi programmable Thermostat. Perfect place to call home for the busy executive, bachelor or bachelorette. The home also has an assigned parking space. You're just a couple of steps away from enjoying the association amenities, which include luxury lounge, resort-style pool, spa, BBQ, picnic table areas, Boccie ball court, Fitness Center with showers, putting green, indoor basketball court, and professional conference room. Close to the Park Place Center with restaurants and shopping, UCI, John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, the San Joaquin Nature Preserve and Saddleback Church. You're also just minutes away from the Irvine Spectrum. Owner is open to a long-term lease with good credit. Renters insurance will be required. Tenant pays for: Electric, Gas, Water & Cable. 1 year min lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 Scholarship have any available units?
2176 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2176 Scholarship have?
Some of 2176 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2176 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2176 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2176 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2176 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 2176 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2176 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2176 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2176 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2176 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2176 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 2176 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2176 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
