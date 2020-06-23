216 Midvale

Amenities

WELCOME TO IRVINE STONEGATE COMMUNITY. Beautiful and Bright 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms residence. MAIN FLOOR has 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. FRESH NEW INTERIOR PAINT. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertop, 6-Burner Cooktop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lazy Susan in pantry. Wood plank tile floor throughout First Floor. Second Floors has Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with a large Walk-In Closet, shower, tub and dual sinks. Plus 2 Bedrooms with its’ own Bathrooms and Laundry Room. House is Located in corner with direct access to 2 car garage. Community includes 4 pools (one Junior Olympic sized), 7 parks, 4 Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Soccer Field Tot Lots, Shaded play Structures, Picnic Facilities w/BBQs and More. Walking distance to community park, Mockingbird and Award-Winning Elementary school, Stonegate. Easy Access to Toll Road/FWY 133, 241 and 5.