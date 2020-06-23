All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

216 Midvale

216 Midvale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

216 Midvale Ln, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
WELCOME TO IRVINE STONEGATE COMMUNITY. Beautiful and Bright 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms residence. MAIN FLOOR has 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. FRESH NEW INTERIOR PAINT. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertop, 6-Burner Cooktop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lazy Susan in pantry. Wood plank tile floor throughout First Floor. Second Floors has Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with a large Walk-In Closet, shower, tub and dual sinks. Plus 2 Bedrooms with its’ own Bathrooms and Laundry Room. House is Located in corner with direct access to 2 car garage. Community includes 4 pools (one Junior Olympic sized), 7 parks, 4 Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Soccer Field Tot Lots, Shaded play Structures, Picnic Facilities w/BBQs and More. Walking distance to community park, Mockingbird and Award-Winning Elementary school, Stonegate. Easy Access to Toll Road/FWY 133, 241 and 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Midvale have any available units?
216 Midvale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 216 Midvale have?
Some of 216 Midvale's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Midvale currently offering any rent specials?
216 Midvale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Midvale pet-friendly?
No, 216 Midvale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 216 Midvale offer parking?
Yes, 216 Midvale offers parking.
Does 216 Midvale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Midvale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Midvale have a pool?
Yes, 216 Midvale has a pool.
Does 216 Midvale have accessible units?
No, 216 Midvale does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Midvale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Midvale has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Midvale have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Midvale does not have units with air conditioning.
