Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

214 Radial

214 Radial · No Longer Available
Location

214 Radial, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This luxurious model home is part of the prestigious Irvine community of Beacon Park, within the Great Park neighborhoods. The almost 2800 square feet big house comes with 3 bedrooms plus an office and a big loft.. Exquisite silverware, plates,! The home features outdoor BBQ area with full bar, mini gym within the garage, outdoor balcony area, bright lighting, modern home design U-shaped walk-in closet, freestanding bathtub, loft, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, and many more! Must see to appreciate! Home is located nearby Orange County's largest park, the Great Park, and the 5 freeway. Included with the rental are other community amenities, such as the club house, pool, water park, park, tree house, community management team etc. all free of charge. Students will attend Beacon Park School (grades 1-8), part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District. School and amenities are all within 5 minutes walking distance, parents no longer have to stress over their children's daily transportation. 5 Minutes drive to Woodbury Town Center with supermarket, bank, gas stations, home depot, and many more stores to meet your daily needs. The furniture in the pictures are not included. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Radial have any available units?
214 Radial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 214 Radial have?
Some of 214 Radial's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Radial currently offering any rent specials?
214 Radial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Radial pet-friendly?
No, 214 Radial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 214 Radial offer parking?
Yes, 214 Radial offers parking.
Does 214 Radial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Radial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Radial have a pool?
Yes, 214 Radial has a pool.
Does 214 Radial have accessible units?
No, 214 Radial does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Radial have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Radial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Radial have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Radial does not have units with air conditioning.

