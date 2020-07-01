214 Radial

Amenities

This luxurious model home is part of the prestigious Irvine community of Beacon Park, within the Great Park neighborhoods. The almost 2800 square feet big house comes with 3 bedrooms plus an office and a big loft.. Exquisite silverware, plates,! The home features outdoor BBQ area with full bar, mini gym within the garage, outdoor balcony area, bright lighting, modern home design U-shaped walk-in closet, freestanding bathtub, loft, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, and many more! Must see to appreciate! Home is located nearby Orange County's largest park, the Great Park, and the 5 freeway. Included with the rental are other community amenities, such as the club house, pool, water park, park, tree house, community management team etc. all free of charge. Students will attend Beacon Park School (grades 1-8), part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District. School and amenities are all within 5 minutes walking distance, parents no longer have to stress over their children's daily transportation. 5 Minutes drive to Woodbury Town Center with supermarket, bank, gas stations, home depot, and many more stores to meet your daily needs. The furniture in the pictures are not included. Please verify all info.