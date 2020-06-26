All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 212 Shelbourne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
212 Shelbourne
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

212 Shelbourne

212 Shelbourne · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

212 Shelbourne, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Fantastic rental opportunity in the desirable East Irvine neighborhood of Stonegate! With a premium lot location, this beautiful sunny private home has no neighbors in front and park views with Goldfinch Park across the street. Generous backyard space, large upstairs balcony, and upgrades galore! Spacious open floorplan with with wood floors, crown molding, upgraded light fixtures, full backsplash, stone countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, crown molding and more. There is a large loft upstairs, both the master and hallway bathrooms have dual sinks. Roomy master bedroom walk-in closet. Walking distance to the Blue Ribbon award winning Stonegate Elementary, and zoned for other award winning Irvine schools. Access to multiple resort style amenties, pools, spas, sports courts, tot lots and more. Easy access to the wonders of Jeffrey Open Space Trail, retail shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Shelbourne have any available units?
212 Shelbourne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 212 Shelbourne have?
Some of 212 Shelbourne's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Shelbourne currently offering any rent specials?
212 Shelbourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Shelbourne pet-friendly?
No, 212 Shelbourne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 212 Shelbourne offer parking?
Yes, 212 Shelbourne offers parking.
Does 212 Shelbourne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Shelbourne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Shelbourne have a pool?
Yes, 212 Shelbourne has a pool.
Does 212 Shelbourne have accessible units?
No, 212 Shelbourne does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Shelbourne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Shelbourne has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Shelbourne have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Shelbourne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology