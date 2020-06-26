212 Shelbourne

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Fantastic rental opportunity in the desirable East Irvine neighborhood of Stonegate! With a premium lot location, this beautiful sunny private home has no neighbors in front and park views with Goldfinch Park across the street. Generous backyard space, large upstairs balcony, and upgrades galore! Spacious open floorplan with with wood floors, crown molding, upgraded light fixtures, full backsplash, stone countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, crown molding and more. There is a large loft upstairs, both the master and hallway bathrooms have dual sinks. Roomy master bedroom walk-in closet. Walking distance to the Blue Ribbon award winning Stonegate Elementary, and zoned for other award winning Irvine schools. Access to multiple resort style amenties, pools, spas, sports courts, tot lots and more. Easy access to the wonders of Jeffrey Open Space Trail, retail shopping and dining.