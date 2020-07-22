All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

2110 Apricot Drive

2110 Apricot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Sunny Single Level Condo in Security Building. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Overlooks Spacious Living Room with Cozy Fireplace. Formal Dining Area. Master Suite Has Large Closet and Dual Sinks Plus Separate Vanity Area. 2nd Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet. Large Inside Laundry Room. Spacious View Balcony with Sliders from Living Room and BOTH Bedrooms. 2 Storage Closets. New Vinyl Plank - Wood-like Floors Throughout and Ceramic Tile in Baths. Crown Molding in Living and Dining Room. Underground Parking & Convenient Elevator, Handicap Access - No Stairs to Climb to Get to Your Condo! Association includes water (heating), gas, trash, outside maintenance, elevator maintenance, greenbelt and common area maintenance, pool/spa, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot, and clubhouse weight room. Also includes Insurance for Fire and Hazard, and ALL WATER AND GAS for the unit! Close to UCI, IVC, and Across from Oak Creek Golf Course. Call or text Ed, 949-533-7200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Apricot Drive have any available units?
2110 Apricot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2110 Apricot Drive have?
Some of 2110 Apricot Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Apricot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Apricot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Apricot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Apricot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2110 Apricot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Apricot Drive offers parking.
Does 2110 Apricot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Apricot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Apricot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Apricot Drive has a pool.
Does 2110 Apricot Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2110 Apricot Drive has accessible units.
Does 2110 Apricot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Apricot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Apricot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Apricot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
