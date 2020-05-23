All apartments in Irvine
2108 Watermarke Place
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:48 AM

2108 Watermarke Place

2108 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2108 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
San Joaquin Marsh

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
concierge
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful private corner end unit located on the first floor with pool and landscape view at Watermarke. This unit is a highly upgraded two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living space features lots of natural light, new carpet, plantation shutters throughout with cozy fireplace in the living room, custom ceiling fans throughtout and new flooring in the hallway, kitchen and bathrooms. Granite countertops and custom white cabinetry with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Property includes fridge, washer, dryer, and LCD Television. Experience a lifestyle of luxury, sophistication, and healthy living in one of the best condominium communities in Orange County. The Watermarke community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as a concierge service, business center, top-of-the-line fitness center, movie viewing room, 3 pools, 4 spas, an indoor basketball court, and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2108 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2108 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2108 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2108 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 2108 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2108 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2108 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2108 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
