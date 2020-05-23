2108 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Beautiful private corner end unit located on the first floor with pool and landscape view at Watermarke. This unit is a highly upgraded two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living space features lots of natural light, new carpet, plantation shutters throughout with cozy fireplace in the living room, custom ceiling fans throughtout and new flooring in the hallway, kitchen and bathrooms. Granite countertops and custom white cabinetry with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Property includes fridge, washer, dryer, and LCD Television. Experience a lifestyle of luxury, sophistication, and healthy living in one of the best condominium communities in Orange County. The Watermarke community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as a concierge service, business center, top-of-the-line fitness center, movie viewing room, 3 pools, 4 spas, an indoor basketball court, and tennis courts.