All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 210 Springview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
210 Springview
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:22 PM

210 Springview

210 Springview · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

210 Springview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Incredible Irvine Condo with One of the Best Locations! This spacious one bedroom condo is located over a beautiful stream and steps to the association pool, spa, club house and tennis courts. This unit could not be Brighter with Natural Light all day long. The open floor plan has a living room that opens to the picturesque balcony and spacious kitchen and breakfast nook. The condo also has vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The master bedroom has plenty of room to relax and take in the view. You will be amazed with the upgraded bathroom featuring granite counters and stone tub and shower surround. Don't miss out on this terrific place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Springview have any available units?
210 Springview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 210 Springview have?
Some of 210 Springview's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Springview currently offering any rent specials?
210 Springview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Springview pet-friendly?
No, 210 Springview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 210 Springview offer parking?
No, 210 Springview does not offer parking.
Does 210 Springview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Springview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Springview have a pool?
Yes, 210 Springview has a pool.
Does 210 Springview have accessible units?
No, 210 Springview does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Springview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Springview has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Springview have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Springview does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology