210 Springview

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Incredible Irvine Condo with One of the Best Locations! This spacious one bedroom condo is located over a beautiful stream and steps to the association pool, spa, club house and tennis courts. This unit could not be Brighter with Natural Light all day long. The open floor plan has a living room that opens to the picturesque balcony and spacious kitchen and breakfast nook. The condo also has vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The master bedroom has plenty of room to relax and take in the view. You will be amazed with the upgraded bathroom featuring granite counters and stone tub and shower surround. Don't miss out on this terrific place to call home!