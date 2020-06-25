All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 AM

210 Capricorn

210 Capricorn · No Longer Available
Location

210 Capricorn, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
***FOR RENT*** One of the largest 2 bedroom plus 2.5 bathroom townhomes with 1778 square feet of living space at one of the lowest price per square foot in Irvine! Open floor plan with attached 2-car tandem garage in Portola Springs. Enjoy the best that Portola Springs has to offer with resort-like community amenities including 8 pools, 14 parks, tennis courts, sport courts, hiking, biking trails, and schools with top ratings of 10! This expansive home with 1778 square feet of living space includes two oversized patios with views of the Loma Ridge Mountains. The main floor contains the open living and dining rooms, a half bath, and the chef's kitchen which features dark cherry cabinetry, granite counters, office nook, walk-in pantry, and an oversized center island. Upstairs are two oversized bedrooms, a separate laundry room, and two full bathrooms. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanities, and opens to a large balcony with mountain views! There is a pool, spa, and play area within steps of the front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Capricorn have any available units?
210 Capricorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 210 Capricorn have?
Some of 210 Capricorn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Capricorn currently offering any rent specials?
210 Capricorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Capricorn pet-friendly?
No, 210 Capricorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 210 Capricorn offer parking?
Yes, 210 Capricorn offers parking.
Does 210 Capricorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Capricorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Capricorn have a pool?
Yes, 210 Capricorn has a pool.
Does 210 Capricorn have accessible units?
No, 210 Capricorn does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Capricorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Capricorn has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Capricorn have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Capricorn does not have units with air conditioning.
