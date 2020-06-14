All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 Chicory Way

21 Chicory Way · No Longer Available
Location

21 Chicory Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful One-Level Attached single family house features 3 Bedroom + Den/office situation at the quiet location of University Park. Italian Tile flooring throughout the living room and kitchen. Fully upgrade kitchen with designer cabinetry and built-in refrigerator , wine racks and extra cabinetry. Bright High Ceiling Living room open to formal dining room and lots of window for natural light. Great Open floor plan model. The main master suite with his and hers vanities and built-in cabinetry perfect for couple. Entire house with lots of upgrades such as dual panel windows, remote window shade, build in book case in the Den/Office. Nearby Park and Great community offer pool, spa and sports court, playground and more. Award school district . UNI-High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Chicory Way have any available units?
21 Chicory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Chicory Way have?
Some of 21 Chicory Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Chicory Way currently offering any rent specials?
21 Chicory Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Chicory Way pet-friendly?
No, 21 Chicory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Chicory Way offer parking?
No, 21 Chicory Way does not offer parking.
Does 21 Chicory Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Chicory Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Chicory Way have a pool?
Yes, 21 Chicory Way has a pool.
Does 21 Chicory Way have accessible units?
No, 21 Chicory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Chicory Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Chicory Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Chicory Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Chicory Way does not have units with air conditioning.
