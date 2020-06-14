21 Chicory Way

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool playground hot tub oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Beautiful One-Level Attached single family house features 3 Bedroom + Den/office situation at the quiet location of University Park. Italian Tile flooring throughout the living room and kitchen. Fully upgrade kitchen with designer cabinetry and built-in refrigerator , wine racks and extra cabinetry. Bright High Ceiling Living room open to formal dining room and lots of window for natural light. Great Open floor plan model. The main master suite with his and hers vanities and built-in cabinetry perfect for couple. Entire house with lots of upgrades such as dual panel windows, remote window shade, build in book case in the Den/Office. Nearby Park and Great community offer pool, spa and sports court, playground and more. Award school district . UNI-High school.