21 Blackswan

Premium Inside the Loop Location within easy strolling distance to the Lake and Entertainment! This Floorplan has a downstairs Bedroom (currently used as a den) and a full Bathroom Plus Three Bedrooms on the upper level! Custom Front Door Leads To Hardwood Floors & Neutral Carpet, Ceilings Have Been Scrapped, Recessed Lighting Throughout! Five Sets of French Doors added to give you a feeling of indoor/outdoor living & entertaining, Spacious Master Bedroom is Light and Bright with Vaulted Ceilings, Recent upgraded Master Bath, Newer Tile Roof, Newer Heat & Central Air. Interior wall will be painted throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be included.