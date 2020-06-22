All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 21 Blackswan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
21 Blackswan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 Blackswan

21 Blackswan · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

21 Blackswan, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Premium Inside the Loop Location within easy strolling distance to the Lake and Entertainment! This Floorplan has a downstairs Bedroom (currently used as a den) and a full Bathroom Plus Three Bedrooms on the upper level! Custom Front Door Leads To Hardwood Floors & Neutral Carpet, Ceilings Have Been Scrapped, Recessed Lighting Throughout! Five Sets of French Doors added to give you a feeling of indoor/outdoor living & entertaining, Spacious Master Bedroom is Light and Bright with Vaulted Ceilings, Recent upgraded Master Bath, Newer Tile Roof, Newer Heat & Central Air. Interior wall will be painted throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Blackswan have any available units?
21 Blackswan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Blackswan have?
Some of 21 Blackswan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Blackswan currently offering any rent specials?
21 Blackswan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Blackswan pet-friendly?
No, 21 Blackswan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Blackswan offer parking?
No, 21 Blackswan does not offer parking.
Does 21 Blackswan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Blackswan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Blackswan have a pool?
No, 21 Blackswan does not have a pool.
Does 21 Blackswan have accessible units?
No, 21 Blackswan does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Blackswan have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Blackswan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Blackswan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Blackswan has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology