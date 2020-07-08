All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

21 Avellino

21 Avellino · No Longer Available
Location

21 Avellino, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
DETACHED 2 bed 2.5 bath home in Northwood. This updated and naturally well lit home features over 1,400 sqft of living space with dual master suites. On the lower level, you'll find a large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, a separate dining area, breakfast nook, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and guest powder room. Upstairs, you'll find two well appointed bedrooms, with attached bathrooms. The larger of the two master suites features high ceilings, dual vanities, and a large closet. Other notable features include dual pane windows, plantation shutters, newer A/C unit, attached 2 car garage with direct access, washer and dryer included, and a very private side yard. Just a short walk from all the community amenities - pools, spas, sports court, BBQ area, playground, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Avellino have any available units?
21 Avellino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Avellino have?
Some of 21 Avellino's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Avellino currently offering any rent specials?
21 Avellino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Avellino pet-friendly?
No, 21 Avellino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Avellino offer parking?
Yes, 21 Avellino offers parking.
Does 21 Avellino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Avellino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Avellino have a pool?
Yes, 21 Avellino has a pool.
Does 21 Avellino have accessible units?
No, 21 Avellino does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Avellino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Avellino has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Avellino have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Avellino has units with air conditioning.

