21 Avellino

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

DETACHED 2 bed 2.5 bath home in Northwood. This updated and naturally well lit home features over 1,400 sqft of living space with dual master suites. On the lower level, you'll find a large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, a separate dining area, breakfast nook, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and guest powder room. Upstairs, you'll find two well appointed bedrooms, with attached bathrooms. The larger of the two master suites features high ceilings, dual vanities, and a large closet. Other notable features include dual pane windows, plantation shutters, newer A/C unit, attached 2 car garage with direct access, washer and dryer included, and a very private side yard. Just a short walk from all the community amenities - pools, spas, sports court, BBQ area, playground, and parks.