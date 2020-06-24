All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 21 Abeto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
21 Abeto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 Abeto

21 Abeto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21 Abeto, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Listed by Corliss Realty, 949-888-2676

In a well-established neighborhood of “Woodside” in Irvine lies a wonderful home. This is the first time this home will be rented. The owners loved living in this happy house, great neighborhood and city. Anyone would be fortunate to have this opportunity.
This 4-bdrm, 3-bath house has new tasteful flooring and new paint in a custom neutral color. On the main floor is one bdrm, one bathroom and a kitchen that opens up to the family room and backyard. As well, the living room overlooks the front yard and neighborhood. The dining room is perfectly situated to extend your table to accommodate a large crowd for those important holidays. Upstairs is the mstr bdrm with a nice retreat, bathroom and a cozy fireplace. There are two more bdrms. and a large bonus room that can be used as another bedroom, playroom, workout room or whatever you like. In the backyard a surprise awaits…the most delicious tasting seedless, Navel oranges from a beautiful tree in the corner of the yard. The sun shines on the backyard much of the day allowing you to enjoy the outdoors, gardening, a barbecue or even soaking up some rays. The Woodside community area is just across the street and has a swimming pool, 2 tennis courts, greenbelt and a tot-lot. Centrally located, this home is close to numerous dining, entertainment and shopping areas as well as Hicks Canyon Trail which has been described as “an oasis of quiet and loveliness right in the heart of the OC”.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Abeto have any available units?
21 Abeto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Abeto have?
Some of 21 Abeto's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Abeto currently offering any rent specials?
21 Abeto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Abeto pet-friendly?
No, 21 Abeto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Abeto offer parking?
Yes, 21 Abeto offers parking.
Does 21 Abeto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Abeto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Abeto have a pool?
Yes, 21 Abeto has a pool.
Does 21 Abeto have accessible units?
No, 21 Abeto does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Abeto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Abeto has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Abeto have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Abeto does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology