Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

In a well-established neighborhood of “Woodside” in Irvine lies a wonderful home. This is the first time this home will be rented. The owners loved living in this happy house, great neighborhood and city. Anyone would be fortunate to have this opportunity.

This 4-bdrm, 3-bath house has new tasteful flooring and new paint in a custom neutral color. On the main floor is one bdrm, one bathroom and a kitchen that opens up to the family room and backyard. As well, the living room overlooks the front yard and neighborhood. The dining room is perfectly situated to extend your table to accommodate a large crowd for those important holidays. Upstairs is the mstr bdrm with a nice retreat, bathroom and a cozy fireplace. There are two more bdrms. and a large bonus room that can be used as another bedroom, playroom, workout room or whatever you like. In the backyard a surprise awaits…the most delicious tasting seedless, Navel oranges from a beautiful tree in the corner of the yard. The sun shines on the backyard much of the day allowing you to enjoy the outdoors, gardening, a barbecue or even soaking up some rays. The Woodside community area is just across the street and has a swimming pool, 2 tennis courts, greenbelt and a tot-lot. Centrally located, this home is close to numerous dining, entertainment and shopping areas as well as Hicks Canyon Trail which has been described as “an oasis of quiet and loveliness right in the heart of the OC”.