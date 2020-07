Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find ground level unit with no stairs or steps, quiet location back from street with large extensive patio yard features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus den or office or could be used as a third bedroom if needed. Attached 2 car garage with storage cabinets.