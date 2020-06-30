209 Cherrybrook Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Stunning detached home in Oak Creek featuring two bedrooms PLUS LOFT, two and one-half baths, two-car attached garage, and spacious yard with beautiful landscaping. Fabulous floor plan features SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, built-in desk system in loft area and cozy fireplace. Designer upgrades include Travertine floors, neutral carpet upstairs, custom paint, and custom window treatments. Sparkling kitchen includes sit-up bar, built-in microwave, dry-foods pantry, and under-cabinet task lighting. Master suite features walk-in closet as well as master bath with dual sinks and soaking tub! Just Steps to Resort-Style pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball, award-winning Irvine schools, and the Gelson's Marketplace with upscale shops and restaurants!