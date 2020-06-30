209 Cherrybrook Lane

Amenities
Stunning detached home in Oak Creek featuring two bedrooms PLUS LOFT, two and one-half baths, two-car attached garage, and spacious yard with beautiful landscaping. Fabulous floor plan features SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, built-in desk system in loft area and cozy fireplace. Designer upgrades include Travertine floors, neutral carpet upstairs, custom paint, and custom window treatments. Sparkling kitchen includes sit-up bar, built-in microwave, dry-foods pantry, and under-cabinet task lighting. Master suite features walk-in closet as well as master bath with dual sinks and soaking tub! Just Steps to Resort-Style pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball, award-winning Irvine schools, and the Gelson's Marketplace with upscale shops and restaurants!