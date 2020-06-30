All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

209 Cherrybrook Lane

209 Cherrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

209 Cherrybrook Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning detached home in Oak Creek featuring two bedrooms PLUS LOFT, two and one-half baths, two-car attached garage, and spacious yard with beautiful landscaping. Fabulous floor plan features SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, built-in desk system in loft area and cozy fireplace. Designer upgrades include Travertine floors, neutral carpet upstairs, custom paint, and custom window treatments. Sparkling kitchen includes sit-up bar, built-in microwave, dry-foods pantry, and under-cabinet task lighting. Master suite features walk-in closet as well as master bath with dual sinks and soaking tub! Just Steps to Resort-Style pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball, award-winning Irvine schools, and the Gelson's Marketplace with upscale shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Cherrybrook Lane have any available units?
209 Cherrybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 209 Cherrybrook Lane have?
Some of 209 Cherrybrook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Cherrybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
209 Cherrybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Cherrybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 209 Cherrybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 209 Cherrybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 209 Cherrybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 209 Cherrybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Cherrybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Cherrybrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 209 Cherrybrook Lane has a pool.
Does 209 Cherrybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 209 Cherrybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Cherrybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Cherrybrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Cherrybrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Cherrybrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

