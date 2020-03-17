All apartments in Irvine
207 Kempton

207 Kempton · No Longer Available
Location

207 Kempton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Lovely Condo features 2 bedrooms with 2 baths plus a Den. Home has great open and spacious floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the family room and dining area with large kitchen island, upgraded granite counter top & back splash and stainless steel appliances. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, large walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include wood flooring, recessed lighting throughout, custom window shades and two car garage. The community offers resort-style amenities including clubhouses, junior Olympic pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, several pocket parks, tot lots, BBQ grills, and more. Located in the award-winning Irvine School District, zoned to Stonegate Elementary within walking distance and Northwood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 207 Kempton have any available units?
207 Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 207 Kempton have?
Some of 207 Kempton's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
207 Kempton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Kempton pet-friendly?
No, 207 Kempton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 207 Kempton offer parking?
Yes, 207 Kempton does offer parking.
Does 207 Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Kempton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Kempton have a pool?
Yes, 207 Kempton has a pool.
Does 207 Kempton have accessible units?
No, 207 Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Kempton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Kempton has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Kempton have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Kempton does not have units with air conditioning.

