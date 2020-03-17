207 Kempton.

Amenities
Lovely Condo features 2 bedrooms with 2 baths plus a Den. Home has great open and spacious floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the family room and dining area with large kitchen island, upgraded granite counter top & back splash and stainless steel appliances. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, large walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include wood flooring, recessed lighting throughout, custom window shades and two car garage. The community offers resort-style amenities including clubhouses, junior Olympic pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, several pocket parks, tot lots, BBQ grills, and more. Located in the award-winning Irvine School District, zoned to Stonegate Elementary within walking distance and Northwood