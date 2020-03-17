207 Kempton.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Lovely Condo features 2 bedrooms with 2 baths plus a Den. Home has great open and spacious floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the family room and dining area with large kitchen island, upgraded granite counter top & back splash and stainless steel appliances. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, large walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include wood flooring, recessed lighting throughout, custom window shades and two car garage. The community offers resort-style amenities including clubhouses, junior Olympic pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, several pocket parks, tot lots, BBQ grills, and more. Located in the award-winning Irvine School District, zoned to Stonegate Elementary within walking distance and Northwood