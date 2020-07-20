206 Gaspar

Amenities

Highly Upgraded Brand new home in Juniper, Portola Springs community. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with 3 Bathrooms and 2-car garage. It features the finest Interior elements including an expansive great room open to the kitchen, dining and California Room. Kitchen features stainless steel GE Monogram appliances, maple cabinets, quartz and C-Stone counter-tops, and more. Upstairs, you'll find three generous bedrooms plus loft/Tech area, including a lavish master suite with an immense walk-in closet at the Master Bath, laundry room. All flooring has been upgraded. Downstairs features a spacious bedroom, full bath and storage. This home also includes new home energy efficiencies programs. Enjoy this great location minutes to parks, swimming pools, hiking/biking trails, and Portola High! DO NOT MISS IT!