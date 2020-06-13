All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

205 Mayfair

205 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

205 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
For Lease: 2 bedroom, 3 bath Townhome in Stonegate. You will immediately feel at home in this two level open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen features a large center island, with granite counter tops/back splash, along with beautiful upgraded cabinetry which opens up to your spacious dining room and living room. Additional Upgrades include: recessed lighting, custom closet organizers, sliding mirror closet doors, window treatments, and interior paint. Leading out to your garage is a very quaint office nook! Perfect Location! You are in close proximity to the Jr. Olympic Pool & Spa, Tot Lots, BBQ's, Basketball Courts and Tennis Courts...also, conveniently located to Stonegate Elementary, Hummingbird Park, Woodbury Town Center, and Jeffery Open Space Trail. For a private showing call or Text Steve Escalante at 949-246-7511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Mayfair have any available units?
205 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 205 Mayfair have?
Some of 205 Mayfair's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
205 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 205 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 205 Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 205 Mayfair offers parking.
Does 205 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Mayfair have a pool?
Yes, 205 Mayfair has a pool.
Does 205 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 205 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Mayfair has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.
