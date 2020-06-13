205 Mayfair

Amenities

For Lease: 2 bedroom, 3 bath Townhome in Stonegate. You will immediately feel at home in this two level open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen features a large center island, with granite counter tops/back splash, along with beautiful upgraded cabinetry which opens up to your spacious dining room and living room. Additional Upgrades include: recessed lighting, custom closet organizers, sliding mirror closet doors, window treatments, and interior paint. Leading out to your garage is a very quaint office nook! Perfect Location! You are in close proximity to the Jr. Olympic Pool & Spa, Tot Lots, BBQ's, Basketball Courts and Tennis Courts...also, conveniently located to Stonegate Elementary, Hummingbird Park, Woodbury Town Center, and Jeffery Open Space Trail. For a private showing call or Text Steve Escalante at 949-246-7511