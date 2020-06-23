All apartments in Irvine
203 Tall Oak
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

203 Tall Oak

203 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Location

203 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
203 Tall Oak, Irvine Ca - Welcome home to this stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom updated detached home in the desirable Irvine community of Quail Hill. Prime location with gorgeous curb appeal, this home features a large open floor plan, perfect for entertaining with lots of natural light, duel fireplace, multiple balconies and a spacious upgraded kitchen. Located on the first floor is a full bathroom and large bedroom with direct access to the beautifully landscaped patio. Move up to the second floor and you will find a spacious living room, dinning space, half bath and large kitchen with a breakfast nook and French doors leading to a charming balcony. Featured on the third floor is the master retreat including a walk in closet with lots of storage and a large dual vanity bathroom. You will also find a additional bedroom, full bath and loft/tech center, ideal for home office. 3 minute walking distance to the award- wining Alderwood Elementary and close to the Quail Hill shopping center, offering restaurants, grocery stores and much more. The Quail Hill community offers many amenities for its residents, including parks, hiking, biking trails, 3 community pools, 2 tennis courts, picnic areas and multiple playgrounds for kids. This location makes commuting easy with quick access to the 5, 405, 133, and 73 for easy commutes. 203 Tall Oak is the perfect place to call home. Come Quick!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Tall Oak have any available units?
203 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 203 Tall Oak have?
Some of 203 Tall Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
203 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 203 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 203 Tall Oak offer parking?
No, 203 Tall Oak does not offer parking.
Does 203 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Tall Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 203 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 203 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 203 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Tall Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
