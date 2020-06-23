Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

203 Tall Oak, Irvine Ca - Welcome home to this stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom updated detached home in the desirable Irvine community of Quail Hill. Prime location with gorgeous curb appeal, this home features a large open floor plan, perfect for entertaining with lots of natural light, duel fireplace, multiple balconies and a spacious upgraded kitchen. Located on the first floor is a full bathroom and large bedroom with direct access to the beautifully landscaped patio. Move up to the second floor and you will find a spacious living room, dinning space, half bath and large kitchen with a breakfast nook and French doors leading to a charming balcony. Featured on the third floor is the master retreat including a walk in closet with lots of storage and a large dual vanity bathroom. You will also find a additional bedroom, full bath and loft/tech center, ideal for home office. 3 minute walking distance to the award- wining Alderwood Elementary and close to the Quail Hill shopping center, offering restaurants, grocery stores and much more. The Quail Hill community offers many amenities for its residents, including parks, hiking, biking trails, 3 community pools, 2 tennis courts, picnic areas and multiple playgrounds for kids. This location makes commuting easy with quick access to the 5, 405, 133, and 73 for easy commutes. 203 Tall Oak is the perfect place to call home. Come Quick!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862250)