All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2002 Crescent Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2002 Crescent Oak
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

2002 Crescent Oak

2002 Crescent Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2002 Crescent Oak, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Come live in a joyful & charming turnkey townhome in gated community of Oak Creek. This lovely home features beautiful open floor with gourmet kitchen with quartz counter top, white cabinetry with plenty of spaces, stainless appliances, recessed lights & double sinks. On a top level, you will find beautiful large bedroom walk-in closet with organizer, energy efficient window, ceiling fan w/remote and a cozy hallway cabinet desk for your computer. Second level features with hardwood flooring and has an open floor plan to a living & dining room and to a new sliding door to the patio. Lower level with front door entry and a direct access to the tandem 2 car garage parking spaces. Association amenities include 3 pools, 3 playgrounds, spa, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, parks & gym! Virtually next door to Oak Creek Shopping Center with restaurants, grocery store and more. Only minutes to freeways & the Irvine Spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Crescent Oak have any available units?
2002 Crescent Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2002 Crescent Oak have?
Some of 2002 Crescent Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Crescent Oak currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Crescent Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Crescent Oak pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Crescent Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2002 Crescent Oak offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Crescent Oak offers parking.
Does 2002 Crescent Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Crescent Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Crescent Oak have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Crescent Oak has a pool.
Does 2002 Crescent Oak have accessible units?
No, 2002 Crescent Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Crescent Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Crescent Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Crescent Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Crescent Oak does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology