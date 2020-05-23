2002 Crescent Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Come live in a joyful & charming turnkey townhome in gated community of Oak Creek. This lovely home features beautiful open floor with gourmet kitchen with quartz counter top, white cabinetry with plenty of spaces, stainless appliances, recessed lights & double sinks. On a top level, you will find beautiful large bedroom walk-in closet with organizer, energy efficient window, ceiling fan w/remote and a cozy hallway cabinet desk for your computer. Second level features with hardwood flooring and has an open floor plan to a living & dining room and to a new sliding door to the patio. Lower level with front door entry and a direct access to the tandem 2 car garage parking spaces. Association amenities include 3 pools, 3 playgrounds, spa, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, parks & gym! Virtually next door to Oak Creek Shopping Center with restaurants, grocery store and more. Only minutes to freeways & the Irvine Spectrum.