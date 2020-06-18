All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

200 Cedarwood

200 Cedarwood · No Longer Available
Location

200 Cedarwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Hidden Gem!! Nice quiet, private location next to guest parking. No neighbors behind you! Backyard is double the size of the standard backyard and professionally landscaped with fire-pit and bench seating. Backyard also opens up to unobstructed view of community landscape which can be enjoyed from upstairs and downstairs.

Fabulous floor plan features gated/intercom private entry way with lush landscape. This updated home has engineered wooden flooring downstairs, one bedroom and guest bath downstairs perfect for overnight guests or office.

The bright and open kitchen opens up to dining, living room, and covered patio areas which are accented by two sets of sliding glass doors, great for entertaining. Reverse osmosis water filter, and a walk-in pantry. Upgraded Caesarstone countertops with mosaic backsplash. Upgraded paint throughout the house, crown moldings and baseboard. Plantation shutters.

Each bedroom upstairs has its own bathrooms. All closets have closet-organizers installed. Upstairs also features a built-in desk area for office. The carpet is upgraded. The garage has built-in storage cabinets. Water softener added in 2018.

The home is within walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School, on the same street as Mockingbird Park, and easy access to many community pools and parks and Woodbury Town Center.

Owner pays HOA and Gardening

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Cedarwood have any available units?
200 Cedarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 200 Cedarwood have?
Some of 200 Cedarwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Cedarwood currently offering any rent specials?
200 Cedarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Cedarwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Cedarwood is pet friendly.
Does 200 Cedarwood offer parking?
Yes, 200 Cedarwood offers parking.
Does 200 Cedarwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Cedarwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Cedarwood have a pool?
Yes, 200 Cedarwood has a pool.
Does 200 Cedarwood have accessible units?
No, 200 Cedarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Cedarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Cedarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Cedarwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Cedarwood has units with air conditioning.
