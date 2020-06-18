200 Cedarwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Hidden Gem!! Nice quiet, private location next to guest parking. No neighbors behind you! Backyard is double the size of the standard backyard and professionally landscaped with fire-pit and bench seating. Backyard also opens up to unobstructed view of community landscape which can be enjoyed from upstairs and downstairs.



Fabulous floor plan features gated/intercom private entry way with lush landscape. This updated home has engineered wooden flooring downstairs, one bedroom and guest bath downstairs perfect for overnight guests or office.



The bright and open kitchen opens up to dining, living room, and covered patio areas which are accented by two sets of sliding glass doors, great for entertaining. Reverse osmosis water filter, and a walk-in pantry. Upgraded Caesarstone countertops with mosaic backsplash. Upgraded paint throughout the house, crown moldings and baseboard. Plantation shutters.



Each bedroom upstairs has its own bathrooms. All closets have closet-organizers installed. Upstairs also features a built-in desk area for office. The carpet is upgraded. The garage has built-in storage cabinets. Water softener added in 2018.



The home is within walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School, on the same street as Mockingbird Park, and easy access to many community pools and parks and Woodbury Town Center.



Owner pays HOA and Gardening