All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 20 Woodrush.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Woodrush
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20 Woodrush

20 Woodrush · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Woodrush, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
The spacious living room with high ceiling & large windows bring in the warm sunlight. Relax on the sofa as you watch your favorite show on the 40 plasma or choose from our many DVDs suitable for the entire. A fireplace for the cold winter nights completes the living room. The new modern kitchen is amazing with granite counters. Large peninsula overlooks the 8 person dining table. The large master bedroom has a Ca King bed, and TV/cable. The master bath has double vanity with granite counters and tiled walk in shower with a seat. The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, dresser, and 2 nightstand. The 3rd has twin and full beds, dresser. Both share a granite 2nd bath with double sink and shower/tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Woodrush have any available units?
20 Woodrush doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 20 Woodrush currently offering any rent specials?
20 Woodrush isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Woodrush pet-friendly?
No, 20 Woodrush is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Woodrush offer parking?
No, 20 Woodrush does not offer parking.
Does 20 Woodrush have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Woodrush does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Woodrush have a pool?
No, 20 Woodrush does not have a pool.
Does 20 Woodrush have accessible units?
No, 20 Woodrush does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Woodrush have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Woodrush does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Woodrush have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Woodrush does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology