20 Woodrush

Amenities

granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities

The spacious living room with high ceiling & large windows bring in the warm sunlight. Relax on the sofa as you watch your favorite show on the 40 plasma or choose from our many DVDs suitable for the entire. A fireplace for the cold winter nights completes the living room. The new modern kitchen is amazing with granite counters. Large peninsula overlooks the 8 person dining table. The large master bedroom has a Ca King bed, and TV/cable. The master bath has double vanity with granite counters and tiled walk in shower with a seat. The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, dresser, and 2 nightstand. The 3rd has twin and full beds, dresser. Both share a granite 2nd bath with double sink and shower/tub.