Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Saintsbury
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20 Saintsbury

20 Saintsbury · No Longer Available
Location

20 Saintsbury, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
ice maker
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Text/Call Kathleen Monroe for private showing 949-702-1955. Newly remodeled and the perfect rental complete upstairs single family residence. Furnished one bedroom, living room, full bath, efficiency kitchen, includes refrigerator with ice-maker. Washer and dryer. Includes access to garage parking for one single vehicle. Access to shared patio courtyard and living room. Nice quiet neighborhood in a gated community. Could be partially unfurnished in the bedroom if needed. This location is close to the 5 freeway, shops and restaurants. No smoking, no pets. Ready for occupancy April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Saintsbury have any available units?
20 Saintsbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Saintsbury have?
Some of 20 Saintsbury's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Saintsbury currently offering any rent specials?
20 Saintsbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Saintsbury pet-friendly?
No, 20 Saintsbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Saintsbury offer parking?
Yes, 20 Saintsbury offers parking.
Does 20 Saintsbury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Saintsbury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Saintsbury have a pool?
No, 20 Saintsbury does not have a pool.
Does 20 Saintsbury have accessible units?
No, 20 Saintsbury does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Saintsbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Saintsbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Saintsbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Saintsbury does not have units with air conditioning.
