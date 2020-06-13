20 Saintsbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Text/Call Kathleen Monroe for private showing 949-702-1955. Newly remodeled and the perfect rental complete upstairs single family residence. Furnished one bedroom, living room, full bath, efficiency kitchen, includes refrigerator with ice-maker. Washer and dryer. Includes access to garage parking for one single vehicle. Access to shared patio courtyard and living room. Nice quiet neighborhood in a gated community. Could be partially unfurnished in the bedroom if needed. This location is close to the 5 freeway, shops and restaurants. No smoking, no pets. Ready for occupancy April 1.