Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 PARK VISTA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20 PARK VISTA

20 Park Vista · No Longer Available
Location

20 Park Vista, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
It's important that you callor text listing agent directly at 949-466-3977. Emailing slows the process down. Well located single level 3 becroom in the Woodbridge Townhomes. IN PROCESS OF TOTAL REMODEL, INCLUDING: kitchen with new cabinets & granite counters, new bathrooms with cabinets, granite and rebuilt shower & tub enclosures, new electrical w/lots of recessed lighting, new paint and new flooring, new window covers, new doorlocks & handles, etc. Also includes almost new vinyl windows and sliding doors. Ideally located inside-the-loop close with access to all of the Woodbridge Village facilities (2 lakes, 35 parks, 22 pools, 24 tennis courts, and much more! Walking distance to all schools (Stonecreek Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High).

Call listing agent - Duffy Riebe - to view this listing. Cell: (949)466-3977.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 PARK VISTA have any available units?
20 PARK VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 PARK VISTA have?
Some of 20 PARK VISTA's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 PARK VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
20 PARK VISTA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 PARK VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 20 PARK VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 PARK VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 20 PARK VISTA does offer parking.
Does 20 PARK VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 PARK VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 PARK VISTA have a pool?
Yes, 20 PARK VISTA has a pool.
Does 20 PARK VISTA have accessible units?
No, 20 PARK VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 20 PARK VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 PARK VISTA has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 PARK VISTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 PARK VISTA does not have units with air conditioning.
