20 PARK VISTA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

It's important that you callor text listing agent directly at 949-466-3977. Emailing slows the process down. Well located single level 3 becroom in the Woodbridge Townhomes. IN PROCESS OF TOTAL REMODEL, INCLUDING: kitchen with new cabinets & granite counters, new bathrooms with cabinets, granite and rebuilt shower & tub enclosures, new electrical w/lots of recessed lighting, new paint and new flooring, new window covers, new doorlocks & handles, etc. Also includes almost new vinyl windows and sliding doors. Ideally located inside-the-loop close with access to all of the Woodbridge Village facilities (2 lakes, 35 parks, 22 pools, 24 tennis courts, and much more! Walking distance to all schools (Stonecreek Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High).



Call listing agent - Duffy Riebe - to view this listing. Cell: (949)466-3977.