All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 20 Norton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Norton Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:48 PM

20 Norton Street

20 Norton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Norton Street, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely Single level home features 2 Bed with Den and 2 Bathroom with 2 attached car garage in large lot, located on the sought-after area of University Park. Just steps to large community park with numerous recreational activities, including pool, tennis courts, spa, barbecue and picnic areas and clubhouse.
The most convenient location in the City of Irvine, you can walk down the street and enjoy from Supermarket, CVS, food and coffee shop. A few minutes drive to UCI campus, you can also bike or take a public bus. Walking distance to the best Elementary and Middle Schools, community park and library.
New laminate and carpet throughout the home.Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the lease.
Beautiful landscaping and large Backyard private patio wrap around with magnificent trees and plants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Norton Street have any available units?
20 Norton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Norton Street have?
Some of 20 Norton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Norton Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Norton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Norton Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Norton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Norton Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 Norton Street offers parking.
Does 20 Norton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Norton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Norton Street have a pool?
Yes, 20 Norton Street has a pool.
Does 20 Norton Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Norton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Norton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Norton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Norton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Norton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology