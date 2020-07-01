20 Norton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely Single level home features 2 Bed with Den and 2 Bathroom with 2 attached car garage in large lot, located on the sought-after area of University Park. Just steps to large community park with numerous recreational activities, including pool, tennis courts, spa, barbecue and picnic areas and clubhouse.

The most convenient location in the City of Irvine, you can walk down the street and enjoy from Supermarket, CVS, food and coffee shop. A few minutes drive to UCI campus, you can also bike or take a public bus. Walking distance to the best Elementary and Middle Schools, community park and library.

New laminate and carpet throughout the home.Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the lease.

Beautiful landscaping and large Backyard private patio wrap around with magnificent trees and plants.