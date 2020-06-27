20 Imperial Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3bd 2ba with 2 Car Garage - Easy to show with short notice

3bd 2ba Townhome with 2 Car Garage and ample storage, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet plus large wall closet, newly remodeled with quality laminate hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting throughout unit. Central AC and Heating, fully equipped with new refrigerator, dishwasher, range and washer and dryer.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



(RLNE2417742)