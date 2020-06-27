All apartments in Irvine
20 Imperial Aisle
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

20 Imperial Aisle

20 Imperial Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

20 Imperial Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3bd 2ba with 2 Car Garage - Easy to show with short notice
3bd 2ba Townhome with 2 Car Garage and ample storage, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet plus large wall closet, newly remodeled with quality laminate hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting throughout unit. Central AC and Heating, fully equipped with new refrigerator, dishwasher, range and washer and dryer.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE2417742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Imperial Aisle have any available units?
20 Imperial Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Imperial Aisle have?
Some of 20 Imperial Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Imperial Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
20 Imperial Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Imperial Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Imperial Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 20 Imperial Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 20 Imperial Aisle offers parking.
Does 20 Imperial Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Imperial Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Imperial Aisle have a pool?
No, 20 Imperial Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 20 Imperial Aisle have accessible units?
No, 20 Imperial Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Imperial Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Imperial Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Imperial Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Imperial Aisle has units with air conditioning.
