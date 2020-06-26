All apartments in Irvine
20 Eclipse

Location

20 Eclipse, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Downstairs MASTER BEDROOM A Remarkable Opportunity Has Finally Arrived! This Single Family Residence Nestled In The Gorgeous Community Of Woodberry Features 4 Bedrooms In A Bright And Generous Floor Plan With A Convenient Bedroom On The First Level. As You Pass The Intimate Front Porch And Walk In The Front Door, You Will Immediately Be Drawn To A Warm And Inviting Interior With A Host Of Upgrades Including Custom Designer Paint, Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters Throughout, Recessed Lighting, Marble Flooring, And Wine Cooler. Cook A Gourmet Meal In The Grand Chef's Kitchen Complete With A Full Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, And Stainless Steel Appliances With A Professional Range, Built-In Refrigerator, Microwave/Oven, And Dishwasher. Entertain In Your Own Private Backyard Oasis On A Premium Corner Lot Perfect For Enjoying An Outdoor Meal! Relax In The Sumptuous Master Suite Complete With A Fireplace, Dual Sinks, Jetted Master Tub, Glass-Paneled Shower, And A Mirrored Walk-In Closet. Enjoy The Attached 2-Car Expanded Garage With A Private Driveway And Ample Storage Space. Sparkling Association Amenities Include A Pool, Spa, BBQ, And Playground. Close To Great Irvine Schools And Minutes Away From Fine Shopping, Dining, Recreation, And So Much More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Eclipse have any available units?
20 Eclipse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Eclipse have?
Some of 20 Eclipse's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Eclipse currently offering any rent specials?
20 Eclipse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Eclipse pet-friendly?
No, 20 Eclipse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Eclipse offer parking?
Yes, 20 Eclipse offers parking.
Does 20 Eclipse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Eclipse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Eclipse have a pool?
Yes, 20 Eclipse has a pool.
Does 20 Eclipse have accessible units?
No, 20 Eclipse does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Eclipse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Eclipse has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Eclipse have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Eclipse does not have units with air conditioning.
