20 Eclipse

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous Downstairs MASTER BEDROOM A Remarkable Opportunity Has Finally Arrived! This Single Family Residence Nestled In The Gorgeous Community Of Woodberry Features 4 Bedrooms In A Bright And Generous Floor Plan With A Convenient Bedroom On The First Level. As You Pass The Intimate Front Porch And Walk In The Front Door, You Will Immediately Be Drawn To A Warm And Inviting Interior With A Host Of Upgrades Including Custom Designer Paint, Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters Throughout, Recessed Lighting, Marble Flooring, And Wine Cooler. Cook A Gourmet Meal In The Grand Chef's Kitchen Complete With A Full Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, And Stainless Steel Appliances With A Professional Range, Built-In Refrigerator, Microwave/Oven, And Dishwasher. Entertain In Your Own Private Backyard Oasis On A Premium Corner Lot Perfect For Enjoying An Outdoor Meal! Relax In The Sumptuous Master Suite Complete With A Fireplace, Dual Sinks, Jetted Master Tub, Glass-Paneled Shower, And A Mirrored Walk-In Closet. Enjoy The Attached 2-Car Expanded Garage With A Private Driveway And Ample Storage Space. Sparkling Association Amenities Include A Pool, Spa, BBQ, And Playground. Close To Great Irvine Schools And Minutes Away From Fine Shopping, Dining, Recreation, And So Much More